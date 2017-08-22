50 million could watch Mayweather-McGregor in the US alone

LAS VEGAS — Combat sports and TV experts say the Connor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight should be the biggest pay-per-view event in history with more than 50 million watching in the U.S.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. strides before journalists during a media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club August 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather is preparing to face MMA fighter Conor McGregor on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what could be one of the richest fights in history. / AFP PHOTO / John Gurzinski (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 11: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor holds a media workout at the UFC Performance Institute on August 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Saturday night’s fight threatens the pay-per-view revenue record set by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao two years ago. McGregor’s UFC fans and the curious drawn by his trash-talking could help this event dwarf the overall viewership record, as people use the fight as a reason to have friends and family over for an hour of escapism.
The fight will also be seen by millions more worldwide, with promoters claiming it will be available either online or on a TV screen to more than 1 billion homes in 200 different countries.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)