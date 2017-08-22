50 million could watch Mayweather-McGregor in the US alone

LAS VEGAS — Combat sports and TV experts say the Connor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight should be the biggest pay-per-view event in history with more than 50 million watching in the U.S.

Saturday night’s fight threatens the pay-per-view revenue record set by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao two years ago. McGregor’s UFC fans and the curious drawn by his trash-talking could help this event dwarf the overall viewership record, as people use the fight as a reason to have friends and family over for an hour of escapism.

The fight will also be seen by millions more worldwide, with promoters claiming it will be available either online or on a TV screen to more than 1 billion homes in 200 different countries.

