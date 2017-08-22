Auditions now open: Know someone who would be the perfect “Ralphie Parker?”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Executive Producer Marc Platt, and composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of 'A Christmas Story' speak onstage during the FOX portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A nationwide digital casting call is underway for “Ralphie Parker,” the lead character in FOX’s live musical production of A CHRISTMAS STORY airing Sunday, Dec. 17 on FOX.

“Ralphie” is a bright, but not precocious, nine-year-old boy whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas.

Auditions for the role are open now through Tuesday, August 29, at 11:59 PM PT. Submissions will be accepted digitally only via castittalent.com/A_Christmas_Story. Candidates, ages 9-12, should express strong singing and dancing capabilities and be able to anchor the live three-hour production. As part of the audition, candidates should submit a video performing the original songs “Red Ryder BB Gun” and “Before the Old Man.”

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, the three-hour live television event, inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will be executive-produced by award-winning film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land”). The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) will star as the mother of nine-year old “Ralphie Parker.”

