Beautifully restored electric streetcars travel a 2-mile loop in Kenosha, providing a scenic tour

KENOSHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning aboard the Kenosha Streetcar. Beautifully restored electric streetcars travel a two-mile loop, providing a scenic tour.

About the Kenosha Streetcar (website)

Beautifully restored electric streetcars travel a 2-mile loop, providing a scenic tour of the Lake Michigan shoreline, HarborPark, two historic districts, downtown business district and the METRA train station. Stops include the McCarthy Transit Center, 8th Ave. and 54th St.

Did you know the streetcars are wheelchair accessible? There is a lift on board.

The streetcar is also referred to as a trolley by some.

View 2017 route map and schedule here. Learn more about the different colored streetcars here.