Beautifully restored electric streetcars travel a 2-mile loop in Kenosha, providing a scenic tour

KENOSHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning aboard the Kenosha Streetcar. Beautifully restored electric streetcars travel a two-mile loop, providing a scenic tour.
About the Kenosha Streetcar (website)
Beautifully restored electric streetcars travel a 2-mile loop, providing a scenic tour of the Lake Michigan shoreline, HarborPark, two historic districts, downtown business district and the METRA train station. Stops include the McCarthy Transit Center, 8th Ave. and 54th St.
Did you know the streetcars are wheelchair accessible? There is a lift on board.
The streetcar is also referred to as a trolley by some.
View 2017 route map and schedule here. Learn more about the different colored streetcars here.
2017 Schedule*:
January 2 - February 28:
Sat.-Sun. 10:35 a.m.-6:15 p.m.
March 1 - 31:
Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 10:35 a.m.-6:15 p.m.
April 1 - December 31:
Mon.-Fri. 11:05 a.m.-6:35 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 10:35 a.m.-6:15 p.m.
*Schedule may vary on holidays.
Pricing:
Fare: $1.00 ages 13 and older / $.50 ages 5 to 12 / 4 and under free. $3.50 all day per person pass. When the streetcar arrives, board and have exact fare, pass or transfer ready. Deposit change (or show your bus pass) into fare box, no change is provided.
For information on the City of Kenosha’s seasonal Lakefront Trolley service (rubber-tired trolley), go here.