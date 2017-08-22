Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects in McDonald’s armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant — located near 27th and Capitol. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, August 21st.

Police say the suspects entered the business and Suspect #1 pulled out a gun while Suspect #2 took money from the cash register. The suspects then fled the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a black female, around 20-years-old, and last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, around 20-years-old, and last seen wearing a black shirt, a black baseball hat, and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.