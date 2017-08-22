× Get a tour of Lambeau Field from a Packers Hall of Famer like Antonio Freeman

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, August 22nd that several alumni tours will be available this September for fans and visitors.

The alumni tours, which follow the 60-minute Classic Stadium Tour route and are priced at $59 per person, are each led by a tour guide and by the featured alumnus, who will add stories, perspectives and insights to the already-informative and historical stadium tours.

Several tours led by Packers Hall of Famers will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 9, during the weekend of the Packers’ home opener, with one tour at noon featuring Willie Buchanon, one at 12:15 p.m. featuring John Brockington and one at 12:30 p.m. featuring Paul Coffman.

Additionally, a tour featuring Packers Hall of Famer Antonio Freeman will be offered on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m.

Limited tickets for each tour remain available and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.