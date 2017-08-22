Green Bay police captain, secretary sickened by envelope

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay police captain and a secretary were taken to a hospital when they became sickened after opening a mailed envelope.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says the police station was evacuated Monday afternoon and the heating and air conditioning system was shut down while the fire department investigated.

The envelope was removed from a second-floor office about 6 p.m. and turned over to the FBI for testing.

Smith says the captain and the secretary complained of dizziness, nausea and weakness in their extremities. Both were released from the hospital Monday evening.

The police department returned to regular operations about 7 p.m.