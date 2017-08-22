“It’s bittersweet:” Memorial dedicated in Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz’s honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A memorial to Ziggy. Family, friends and co-workers vow to never forget the city inspector killed while on the job. A special dedication by the city Tuesday, August 22nd, will go along way in helping cement that vow.

The little garden on the city's Lake Tower lawn honors the man, his zest for life and memories he leaves behind.

"Again, a dedication. A remembrance and our commitment to Ola and her family never ever forget," Neighborhood Services Commissioner Preston Cole said.

That commitment is remembering this man Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz, a beloved city worker gunned down as he sat in his car while on assignment near 23rd and Cherry. That was five months ago. And on this day, his birthday, loved ones try to take it all in.

"So, it's bittersweet. I'm touched that so many people are here that they haven't forgotten Greg and the stories, it means a lot to the family," Zyszkiewicz's wife, Ola Zyszkiewicz said.

Stories ranged from childhood excursions, triathlons, step climbing, and his smile.

It was announced that Department of Neighborhood Services employees can now proudly wear shirts with "Ziggy strong" on the sleeves.

"He died working for all the residents. It was important for us to let the family know and let the community know just how much he was part of our team," Mayor Tom Barrett said.

And with that, the garden has been dedicated in Zyszkiewicz's honor.

"Oh, I think I'll be here lots of times. I might become a permanent fixture," Ola said.

"Each day despite the weather, he would say 'thank you, Lord for this beautiful day.' So it seems fitting to have such a beautiful memorial outside. It makes even more sense to have it outside his work, a place he loved," Zyszkiewicz's daughter, Heather Sharafinski said.

Well, every year he would celebrate with "Ziggy Fest" for his birthday. So, family and friends are now celebrating "Ziggy Fest" in his honor.