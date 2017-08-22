Lawmaker agrees that budget deal is near

The co-chair of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee says the framework of a deal to end a state budget impasse would include a new fee on electric vehicles amount to about $100 a year and include around $400 million in additional borrowing to pay for roads.

Rep. Jon Nygren said Tuesday that details of the agreement were still being worked out. He says one area that remains unresolved is how much to loosen the income eligibility cut-off to participate in the statewide private school voucher program.

Gov. Scott Walker says a deal has been reached “in principle” and he expects the Legislature to approve the budget by mid-September. Nygren says he agrees with that timeline.

Nygren says the deal would cut the personal property tax paid by businesses by about $73 million, but not eliminate it.