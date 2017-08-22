Menomonee Falls police ask for help in fatal motorcycle crash

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Thursday, August 10th.

The investigation has indicated that a motorcyclist struck road debris in the left lane on I-41 near Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls prior to losing control and crashing. The motorcyclist has been identified as Steven Klink of Hartford.

The debris that Klink struck has been identified as a black “standard four-inch sliding winch.” This device is used in conjunction with straps in securing loads, often to flatbed semi-trailers, and may have fallen from a trailer prior to the crash. The device was manufactured by ANCRA International.

Anyone having information that may lead to the identification of the vehicle / trailer from which this device may have originated is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Meanwhile, officials say the public is encouraged to report road debris especially that along highways with elevated speed limits, so that it can be safely removed by law enforcement or highway maintenance personnel.