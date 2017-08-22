Milwaukee police need help in search for missing 10-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help in their search for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Joe Gutierrez was last seen in the neighborhood near 3rd and Oklahoma on around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gutierrez is described as a male, 4’10” tall, weighing about 80 pounds and has a brown hair in a crew cut style. He was last seen wearing a mustard yellow tank top, black knee high basketball shorts, and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.