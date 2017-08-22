Preseason game 3: Packers fly into Mile High City, square up against the Broncos

DENVER — The Green Bay Packers travel to Mile High City on Saturday, August 26th for the team’s third preseason game. They’ll square up against the Denver Broncos at 8:00 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Saturday’s game will be the first preseason trip to Denver since 2008, when it won 27-24. Prior to that, the teams had not played in the preseason since squaring off in four straight preseasons (1998-2001).

With wins of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, the Packers began the preseason 2-0 for the second consecutive year.

The Packers will finish off the preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31st — and then kick off the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 10th.