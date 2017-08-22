Preseason game 3: Packers fly into Mile High City, square up against the Broncos

Posted 3:55 pm, August 22, 2017, by

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 01: The Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers seen at the line of scrimmage during the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Green Bay Packers travel to Mile High City on Saturday, August 26th for the team’s third preseason game. They’ll square up against the Denver Broncos at 8:00 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Saturday’s game will be the first preseason trip to Denver since 2008, when it won 27-24. Prior to that, the teams had not played in the preseason since squaring off in four straight preseasons (1998-2001).

With wins of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, the Packers began the preseason 2-0 for the second consecutive year.

The Packers will finish off the preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31st — and then kick off the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 10th.