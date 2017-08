× Police: 7-week-old child dead in home on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was dispatched on Tuesday afternoon, August 22nd to a home near 77th and Villard on the city’s northwest side for a child death.

The Milwaukee Police Department tells FOX6 News the child is just seven weeks old.

