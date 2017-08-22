Surveillance photos: At least 15 garages broken into in Jackson Park neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking three suspects and a suspect vehicle wanted in at least 15 garage burglaries in the Jackson Park neighborhood — located on the city’s south side.

Police say the majority of the burglaries happened between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 3 a.m. on August 17th.

These incidents happened between S. 38th and S. 50th — and W. Manitoba to W. Cleveland. In some of the cases, items from the garage or items inside vehicles were stolen.

Surveillance images at one of the burglaries captured three male suspects on video and their believed getaway car, a minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.