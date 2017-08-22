× Union Grove woman accused of making up story about being taken hostage

UNION GROVE — A 34-year-old Union Grove woman faces multiple charges for allegedly making up a story about being taken hostage by drug dealers.

The accused is Amber Pfeiffer — and she faces the following criminal charges:

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, repeater

Attempt misdemeanor theft, repeater

Disorderly conduct, repeater

Obstructing an officer, repeater

According to a Facebook post by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Monday, August 21st. The complainant advised that Pfeiffer took her vehicle without permission on August 13th — and did not return it.

The complainant told detectives that on Monday, she received a phone call from Pfeiffer indicating that she was being held by drug dealers and they were threatening to harm her if they didn’t receive a $500 ransom. However, Pfeiffer indicated the drug dealers would let her go to come pick the money up. When the complainant agreed to pay the money, Pfeiffer responded alone to collect the money. Pfeiffer was subsequently met by sheriff’s office detectives.

Pfeiffer first indicated that the police “signed her death warrant”, and the drug dealers were going to come shoot up her parent’s house. Pfeiffer later admitted that she was not being held hostage and had been staying in a hotel for the past 10 days with her friends.

Pfeiffer is due in court for a preliminary hearing on September 6th.