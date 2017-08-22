Waukesha teen faces charges for throwing flaming bottle at mother’s ex-boyfriend’s house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A Waukesha teen is behind bars after police say she lashed out at her mother's ex-boyfriend. Police say the girl confessed to making a molotov cocktail and hurling it onto the man's front porch.

Black scorch marks darken the siding of a Waukesha home. Investigators say 17-year-old Natasha Garczynski spent more than a decade plotting her revenge against her mother's ex-boyfriend.

Now in custody, prosecutors say Garczynski lashed out at the man by making a molotov cocktail out of an old 'Leinenkugel grapefruit shandy bottle'. Police say Garczynski eventually turned herself in and confessed saying it took her 'two weeks to get up the nerve to actually do it.'

The goal, according to court documents, was for Garczynski to throw the flaming bottle through the front window where 'curtains and other flammables would ignite and burn the house down.'

In the early hours of August 4th, police say Garczynski went through with her plan. After circling the block 'at least 15 times,' police says she lit rags 'soaked in gasoline' and filled the beer bottle with 'motor oil.' Garczynski allegedly told police the bottle ignited faster than she anticipated. Police say she 'threw the bottle right away and ran.'

Luckily, the homeowner was awake and smelled smoke. Flames had crept up from the ground to above the windows. Investigators say the man woke up his wife and young daughter and called 911. The fire was out a short time later.

Garczynski faces five felonies including arson. If convicted, she could spend the next 70 years behind bars. Her bail is set at $5,000 dollars.