Caught on camera: Genoa City police seek help to ID burglary suspects

GENOA CITY — Police are asking for your help to identify suspects after the burglary of Genoa City Foods late on Monday, August 21st.

Officials say the thieves got away with roughly $2,500 and damaged property at the business.

Surveillance video shows a silver vehicle backing up to the front door at approximately 11:45 pm on Monday. Three subjects entered the business after breaking the glass window on the south side of the business. All three suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Suspect # 1: Wearing hoodie that displays a multi-colored Macintosh “apple” logo on the front with a yellow shirt underneath the hoodie. Suspect is also wearing black pants with a white stripe down the sides of each leg. It is believed this suspect is of a larger physical build based on the suspect removing and carrying a large safe to a vehicle without assistance. Suspect also appears to be to have lighter colored skin.

Suspect #2: Wearing a darker gray or black hoodie and lighter colored (possibly white) scarf and black “ski mask.” Suspect is wearing is pants or shorts that have white stripe on each leg to the knee area and overall white tennis shoes. Suspect also appears to be to have lighter colored skin.

Suspect #3: Wearing a darker gray or black hoodie. Suspect is wearing is wearing pants (possibly jeans).

Again, the suspects’ vehicle appears to be a silver small coupe (possibly 2 door).

Contact the Genoa City Police Department at 262-279-6252 if you have information that could help them in this case.