Cucumbers and mint: This spicy shrimp recipe will help use up the goods from your garden

MILWAUKEE -- It's the end of summer which means your garden is probably overflowing. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a recipe that will put your fresh cucumbers and mint to good use.
Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Salad
Courtesy: Kalyn’s Kitchen
Ingredients:
- 1 lb shrimp in the shell – either frozen or cooked (36-40 per pound sized shrimp)
- 1 tsp fish rub or Old Bay seasoning (This is OPTIONAL if you need to cook shrimp)
- ½ tsp hot pepper flakes (This is OPTIONAL if you need to cook shrimp)
- 2 cups diced or spiralized cucumber (about 3 mini cucumbers)
- ½ cup packed mint leaves
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- ½-1 tsp ground cumin
- ¼-1/2 tsp Sriracha sauce, depending on taste
- ¼ tsp salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 3 tsp olive oil
Directions:
- If using frozen shrimp, thaw overnight, then drain. If the shrimp is raw, bring a medium-sized pot of water to a boil. Stir in fish rub and hot pepper flakes (if using), then add shrimp and boil exactly 3minutes. Drain shrimp quickly and blanch in a bowl of ice water. Then drain in a colander and peel off skin and tail.
- If using cooked shrimp, rinse under cold water. Peel off skin and tail.
- Dice cucumbers into ½ inch pieces and place in medium-sized salad bowl. Or spiralize cucumbers into “noodles” and place in bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, cumin, Sriracha sauce, salt and black pepper. Then whisk in olive oil. Coarsely chop mint and stir into dressing.
- Pat shrimp dry and add shrimp to salad bowl with the cucumbers. Stir in lemon-mint dressing. Add extra salt, pepper, or Sriracha sauce to taste.
- NOTE: The salad can be served immediately, but it’s best when chilled for a few hours before serving. It will keep in the fridge for a day or two.