Cucumbers and mint: This spicy shrimp recipe will help use up the goods from your garden

MILWAUKEE -- It's the end of summer which means your garden is probably overflowing. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a recipe that will put your fresh cucumbers and mint to good use.

Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Salad

Courtesy: Kalyn’s Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp in the shell – either frozen or cooked (36-40 per pound sized shrimp)

1 tsp fish rub or Old Bay seasoning (This is OPTIONAL if you need to cook shrimp)

½ tsp hot pepper flakes (This is OPTIONAL if you need to cook shrimp)

2 cups diced or spiralized cucumber (about 3 mini cucumbers)

½ cup packed mint leaves

3 tbsp lemon juice

½-1 tsp ground cumin

¼-1/2 tsp Sriracha sauce, depending on taste

¼ tsp salt

Black pepper to taste

3 tsp olive oil

Directions: