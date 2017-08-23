Cucumbers and mint: This spicy shrimp recipe will help use up the goods from your garden

MILWAUKEE -- It's the end of summer which means your garden is probably overflowing. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a recipe that will put your fresh cucumbers and mint to good use.

Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb shrimp in the shell – either frozen or cooked (36-40 per pound sized shrimp)
  • 1 tsp fish rub or Old Bay seasoning (This is OPTIONAL if you need to cook shrimp)
  • ½ tsp hot pepper flakes (This is OPTIONAL if you need to cook shrimp)
  • 2 cups diced or spiralized cucumber (about 3 mini cucumbers)
  • ½ cup packed mint leaves
  • 3 tbsp lemon juice
  • ½-1 tsp ground cumin
  • ¼-1/2 tsp Sriracha sauce, depending on taste
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 3 tsp olive oil

Directions:

  1. If using frozen shrimp, thaw overnight, then drain.  If the shrimp is raw, bring a medium-sized pot of water to a boil.  Stir in fish rub and hot pepper flakes (if using), then add shrimp and boil exactly 3minutes.  Drain shrimp quickly and blanch in a bowl of ice water.  Then drain in a colander and peel off skin and tail.
  2. If using cooked shrimp, rinse under cold water.  Peel off skin and tail.
  3. Dice cucumbers into ½ inch pieces and place in medium-sized salad bowl.  Or spiralize cucumbers into “noodles” and place in bowl.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, cumin, Sriracha sauce, salt and black pepper.  Then whisk in olive oil.  Coarsely chop mint and stir into dressing.
  5. Pat shrimp dry and add shrimp to salad bowl with the cucumbers.  Stir in lemon-mint dressing.  Add extra salt, pepper, or Sriracha sauce to taste.
  6. NOTE: The salad can be served immediately, but it’s best when chilled for a few hours before serving.  It will keep in the fridge for a day or two.