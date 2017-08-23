Developing: Hazardous materials team investigates envelope delivered to Oak Creek police

OAK CREEK — The Milwaukee County Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched to the Oak Creek Police Department on Wednesday morning, August 23rd.

Officials received a notice from another agency in the state that they received mail and when it was opened there was an odor and it was suspicious. The name of a person who did not work at the agency was on the envelope, but the street address matched.

Yesterday, Oak Creek police received the same type of letter (street address of Oak Creek PD, name did not match any current employees). The envelope was immediately sealed and contained. No employees or citizens are at risk.

The hazmat team is checking out the envelope.

