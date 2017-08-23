Extra splash of summer: Noah’s Ark Waterpark is extending the 2017 summer season

WISCONSIN DELLS — Noah’s Ark Waterpark is extending the 2017 summer season to give guests an extra weekend of summer fun.

For the first time in the park’s 40-year history, Noah’s Ark Waterpark is extending its season and will be open for guests on September 9th and 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., according to a press release.

Availability of attractions will be limited to the Safari and Paradise Lagoon areas with plenty of attractions for the whole family, including favorites like Paradise Lagoon, the Dells’ largest outdoor water coaster Black Anaconda and Scorpion’s Tail.

Get tickets for the bonus weekend for as low as $12.99 online at www.noahsarkwaterpark.com.

Operation: Flood the Backpacks

Kids can beat the back to school blues with Operation: Flood the Backpacks. August 27 through September 1, guests 18 years of age and under receive free admission with the donation of new and unopened school supplies. Supplies collected at the park will benefit Dells’ area school kids. A list of acceptable donation items can be found at www.noahsarkwaterpark.com.

Limit one free admission per donation per guest.