PEWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Vintage Barn Chicks in Pewaukee. They sell antiques, vintage inspired and re-purposed items to decorate your home.
Find antiques, vintage inspired and re-purposed items to decorate your home, but where?
-
August 23
-
August 18
-
40 antique boats dating back to the 1920’s will be on display — But where
-
Celebrate motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally, but where?
-
“Get the rest of the junk out:” Dozens join the effort to reduce, reuse and “E-cycle”
-
-
Enjoy upscale home-like experience for both you and your four-legged friend, but where?
-
Scrambling to find a gift for mom? The hottest items for Mother’s Day
-
Royal Roost: “Once you’ve eaten truly fresh eggs, it’s hard to go back”
-
Want smart and healthy kids? The importance of play time, and how much should be allotted per day
-
Are your kids busting at the seams with boredom? DIY crafts that are kid friendly
-
-
Chick-fil-A now testing ‘family style’ meals, new side items
-
7 years in prison for maintenance man convicted of stealing thousands of items from assisted living facility
-
“A good crowd:” Perfect weather means big business for vendors ahead of U.S. Bank Fireworks Show