Fixture since the 1960s: Bob's Bait Shop sign comes down for good

WEST ALLIS — It’s a sign that’s been in place since the 1960s. But on Wednesday, August 23rd, it came down for good.

We’re talking about the Bob’s Bait Shop sign that could be seen along Highway 100 just north of Greenfield Avenue (on the east side of the street) in West Allis.

FOX6 News spoke with the family that owned the bait shop. Family members are now trying to determine what to do with the sign. They are looking to preserve it.

So what’s going in the place of the bait shop? A West Allis alderman says the building is being taken down — and a daycare will be built in its place.