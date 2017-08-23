Horicon police search for vandals who targeted Culligan truck, garage

DODGE COUNTY — Horicon police are searching for leads after a garage and Culligan truck were vandalized Tuesday night, August 22nd.

According to police, they’ve had an increasing number of graffiti and vandalism incidents this summer.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials are asking residents to keep watch for this type of activity and report all suspicious activity by calling 920-386-3740. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call their tip line at 920-485-3559 and leave a message.

Anyone who has information to the vandalism on the Culligan truck and garage, you’re asked to contact police.