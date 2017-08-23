Milwaukee aldermen talk about home described as “a haven” for lewd activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Jose Perez held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, August 23rd in front of a purported “bawdy house” to discuss the City of Milwaukee lawsuit against the owners of a home described as “a haven” for lewd activity including prostitution and drug use on the city’s near south side.

The city’s “bawdy house” nuisance suit against property owner Gregory Jones seeks to abate the prostitution and drug activity that is occurring at the rental property, located at 3200 West Greenfield Ave. City officials say prostitution complaints were made about the property since February 2016. On June 16th, the homeowner made statements to Milwaukee Police that prostitution was occurring at the property.

A news release indicates this is the second recent nuisance lawsuit focused on a “bawdy house,” which aims to hold property owners accountable for criminal activity tied to their property.