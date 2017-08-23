North side shooting sends 32-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near North 29th and Roosevelt Wednesday afternoon, August 23th.
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.
According to police, the 32-year-old man was shot by a person during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police continue to search for a suspect and seek a motive.