Protect your pets — and yourself — from rabies

MILWAUKEE -- Protecting your pets from rabies will also protect your family. There's an easy, and cheap, way to make sure that it doesn't spread to your family.

A line snakes around the parking lot of a northwest Chicago-area rabies clinic Wednesday morning, August 23rd. Many of the pent owners were return customers to the low-cost clinics -- similar to the ones held in Wisconsin.

Lorena Banks and her dog, China, have been going there for years to make sure her pet stays safe.

"It is very expensive so that's one last shot we have to worry about paying full price for," said Lorena Banks, pet owner.

The case for vaccinating family pets was made all the more serious after two recent alerts issued in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The North Shore Health Department announced two bats tested positive for rabies int he area this week. They say pet owners shouldn't panic, but be proactive to keep their pets safe -- even if they are indoor animals.

The latest numbers were published by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 124 bats tested positive for rabies in the state between 2011 and 2015.

The Wisconsin Humane Society offers low-cost clinics almost weekly. THe price of a rabies vaccine for your pet is just $18. Worthy ever penny owners say to keep their furry family safe.

The Humane Society's next vaccine clinic in our area is August 31st in Racine. There are 20 more scheduled before the end of the year. To see when and where the clinics are being held, CLICK HERE.