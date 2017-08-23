Recognize this man? MPD searching for Family Dollar robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed the Family Dollar located at 25th and North Avenue Monday, August 21st.

The robbery took place around 2:05 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun to the cashier, demanded money and then fled the scene with the money.

Officials describe the suspect as a black male, between 30-40 years old, between 5’5”-5’7” tall, and 140-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike baseball cap, a white tank top, black cargo shorts, and white shoes. The suspect has tattoos above the right eyebrow, a cross tattoo between his eyes, and an unknown tattoo below the left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.