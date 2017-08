WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole a purse from Veterans Memorial Park near 70th and National.

Police posted photos of the suspect to their Facebook page Wednesday, August 23rd.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you know the person in the photos or anything related to the theft, you’re asked to contact West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.