Woman seriously injured following 2-vehicle crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A 28-year-old Horicon woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County early Wednesday morning, August 23rd.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection where State Highway 28, State Highway 67/175, and County Highway TW meet in the Township of Theresa.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 28-year-old woman from Horicon was operating a Pontiac Sedan east on CTH TW when she failed to stop for the stop sign, and was struck by a GMC truck. The truck, operated by a 44-year-old man from Allenton, was traveling south on STH 67/175.

A 35-year-old man from Malone, WI was a passenger in the truck. Neither occupants of the truck reported having injuries.

The woman was transported to Aurora Hospital in Oconomowoc by medical helicopter due to serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office crash investigation team.