18-year-old man seriously hurt following shooting near Fond du Lac and Mill Road

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old man is seriously hurt after being shot on Fond du Lac Avenue near West Mill Road Thursday, August 24th.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 1:35 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).