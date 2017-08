MILWAUKEE — Two men were taken into custody early Thursday morning, August 24th following a fire on Milwaukee’s north side.

Crews responded to the area of 20th and Capitol around 2:30 a.m. Officials say the fire was contained to a garage.

Police believe the men they arrested are responsible for starting the various garbage/rubbish fires in the area over the past few weeks.

No additional details have been released.

