A flavorful, tenderizing marinade: The recipe that will shake up your grilling game

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a savory recipe that will shake up your grilling game.
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef Sirloin Tip Steak, cut 1 inch thick
- 1/2 small red onion, cut into 3/4-inch wedges
- 1 small yellow summer squash, cut lengthwise in half then crosswise into 1 inch slices
- 1 small red or green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- Mushroom Wild Rice (recipe follows)
Marinade:
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons coarse-grain Dijon-style mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
Instructions
- 1. Cut beef steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
- 2. Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Alternately thread beef, onion, squash and bell pepper evenly onto skewers. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- 3. Serve kabobs over Mushroom Wild Rice.Mushroom Wild Rice: Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 2 cups thinly sliced assorted wild mushrooms (oyster, cremini and shiitake); cook and stir until tender. Remove and keep warm. Meanwhile, cook 1 package (6 ounces) long grain and wild rice blend according to package directions, omitting salt and butter. When rice is done, stir in mushrooms.Recipe and photo as seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt