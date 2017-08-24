Benches clear twice, 6 ejections in Tigers-Yankees game

DETROIT — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during the first of two bench-clearing incidents in Thursday’s game.

Four players have been ejected, along with manager Joe Girardi and bench coach Rob Thompson of the Yankees.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and Girardi had just been ejected after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera in the sixth inning. With the game about to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The situation escalated when Cabrera gave Romine a two-handed push to the chest.

Cabrera and Romine were ejected.

An inning later, New York’s Dellin Betances hit Detroit catcher James McCann in the helmet with a pitch, causing benches to empty again. Betances and Thompson were tossed then.

