Clerk just happy to have touched winning Powerball ticket

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Given her excitement, you might think Angelica Merced won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

But her exhilaration Thursday comes from being the first person to touch the winning ticket.

The 20-year-old store clerk at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee (CHIH’-kuh-pee) sold the ticket to the 53-year-old hospital worker who came up with the winning combination of numbers.

Merced says she couldn’t believe it and got “really nervous” after hearing she sold the ticket to Mavis L. Wanczyk (WAHN’-zihk), a regular customer at the store. She says she’s “just really happy for her” and hopes she enjoys her winnings.