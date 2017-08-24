Medical Examiner: Man’s body recovered from Kinnickinnic River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called out to the Kinnickinnic River Thursday morning, August 24th for the report of a body pulled from the river.

The Milwaukee Fire Department’s Dive Response Team was called out to the area of 1st Street and Greenfield Avenue around 8:00 a.m. for reports of a person in the water.

The medical examiner later responded for the death of a man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, August 25th.

