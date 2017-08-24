Former nursing student sues Marquette University, claims school was negligent in rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A former Marquette University nursing student is suing the school, claiming the school was negligent and deliberately indifferent in a rape case.

In a lawsuit filed by the woman identified as Jane Doe and her attorneys, the victim said she wasn't the only female student to have a problem with the male student.

The lawsuit claims the accused rapist was allowed back onto campus after stalking another student before Jane Doe was allegedly raped. The suit also claims the school discouraged the student from reporting the assault. The case went to trial, but the accused was acquitted.

Over the last few years, Jane Doe and her attorneys claim the repeated failures by Marquette to accommodate her during this time ultimately forced her to leave her nursing program and go to a community college to get herself back on her feet, delaying her from entering the workforce.

University officials say they just received this complaint. Brian Dorrington, Sr. Director of University Communication, issued the following comment on this matter:

"Marquette University has just received this complaint. We take any claim brought forward by our students extremely seriously and we will take the appropriate time to review it thoroughly. We care deeply about all of our students and their well-being is our highest priority."

Jane Doe and her lawyers are demanding a jury trial.