Help out hungry kids in the Milwaukee area, and look good doing it — but how?

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for something, we have the perfect accessory for the kids going back to school. A stylish Backpack Buddy, that as Carl tells us, helps feed hungry kids in the Milwaukee area.

Become a Backpack Buddy and help FOX6 andFeeding American Eastern Wisconsin keep kids fed, full and ready to learn.

Purchase your Backpack Buddies at participating Sendik’s Food Markets. There are lots to choose from – collect them all!

Proceeds will be used to provide backpacks, filled with food, to Milwaukee area kids in need. Best of all, those backpacks will be restocked with food every Friday throughout the school year!

Backpack Buddies are available now through September 5th.