Looking for a part-time job? BMO Harris Bradley Center hosting job fair September 6th

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a part-time job? The BMO Harris Bradley Center will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 6th.

In a press release, BMO Harris Bradley Center officials say they are looking for enthusiastic individuals who are passionate about working in the sports and entertainment industry. They offer part-time positions in security, guest services, ticket services and event operations (Changeover Crew).

The job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enter at the Potawatomi Gate at 4th Street and W. Highland Blvd.

Please go to http://bit.ly/BMOHBC-Employment to see a complete list of available positions, job descriptions, and applicant requirements and to download our employment application.