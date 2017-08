MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was cut with a knife near 33rd and Locust.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim suffered a serious injury and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, a 39-year-old woman who is dating the victim, was arrested.

PHOTO GALLERY

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.