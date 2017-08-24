Menomonee Falls police seek suspects after break-in at Verizon store

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Thursday morning, August 24th at the Verizon store on Silver Spring Drive, near Pilgrim Road.

According to police, initial information indicates the suspects gained entry to the store by force around 2:30 a.m. , and that several electronic devices were stolen and/or damaged.

The details of this incident are currently being gathered, and the Menomonee Falls Police Department is working with other area law enforcement departments to determine if this burglary may be related to others that have occurred in the area.

