“Minnewoc” mansion could be yours for a cool $10.5 million

OCONOMOWOC — If someday in the future you’re lucky enough to win big with the Powerball lottery, you could consider a move to the Oconomowoc area — home to “Minnewoc,” considered one of Lake Country’s most stunning estates. It’s being listed right now by Coldwell Banker Elite for a cool $10,500,000.

The listing indicates “this estate is a replica of Anne Boleyn’s castle built in 1892 and totally renovated in recent years, including a large addition in 2014. Over 800′ of pristine lake frontage and 7.2 acres including a private island.”

If you happened to put 20 percent down on “Minnewoc,” which would be around $2 million, your monthly payment would be a little more than $37,000 a month (according to the mortgage calculator on the listing site).

