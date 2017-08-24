MPS teacher recovering from attack by student, calls the incident “unfortunate”

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools teacher attacked by a student at South Division High School tells FOX6 News he is not sure when he will return to the classroom.

Cell phone video showed a student punching the teacher several times in the head.

The teacher, who we are not identifying, tells FOX6 News he has painful injuries to his jaw and spine from the attack. He did not want to go on camera.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The teacher is on leave due to his injuries. He called the attack "unfortunate" -- and said he does not remember all of it. He woke up in the nurse's office.

The teacher told FOX6 News he is approaching retirement age -- and has been at South Division High School for many years. He indicated his fellow teachers have been very supportive.