Police: 42-year-old man struck by gunfire near 29th and Auer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, August 24th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. near 29th and Auer.

Police say a 42-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening wound to the inner thigh. The victim told police he heard eight shots before realizing he had been struck.

After police and EMS responded, the man allegedly became uncooperative with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.