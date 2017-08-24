President Trump continues Twitter attack on Mitch McConnell

President Donald Trump is attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid reports about growing tension between the two.

On Twitter Thursday, President Trump said: “The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!”

President Trump adds: “That should NEVER have happened!”

Republican efforts to overhaul President Barack Obama’s health care law have repeatedly failed to advance in the Senate, a source of frustration for President Trump.

President Trump’s comments came as growing divisions between the two leaders threaten his agenda.