Re_Purposeful is an event to help remove design materials from the waste stream

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Re-purposeful -- they collect discontinued materials from interior design offices and design showrooms, and keep all from our landfills.

About Re-purposeful (website)

We are part of Non-Toxic Environments, an educational non-profit. As designers, we saw discontinued materials in interior design offices, with product representatives, and in design showrooms, with nowhere to go. Often, these materials were getting tossed into the landfill. So we collected them, and partnered with the GDC/Building For Health in Waukesha, WI, who stores the materials and hosts the event.

The first year we collected 10,058 pounds of material, the second year, 28,606 pounds. This last year we collected 50,000 pounds! That’s a total of 89,000 pounds! And we certainly can’t wait to see what’s in store for our future numbers.