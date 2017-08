RIVER HILLS — North Shore Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a rollover crash on Good Hope Rd., just west of I-43.

According to a tweet, three patients have been taken to a hospital — two adults to Froedtert Hospital and one child to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. All of the injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

