Silver Alert: 89-year-old Lorraine Sowinski missing from Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old Greenfield woman. Lorraine Sowinski was last seen near 35th and Loomis Road around 10 a.m. Thursday, August 24th.

Officials say Sowinski only drives for short errands and returns before dark. It is unknown where she is headed or her direction of travel.

Authorities describe her as a white female, 5’5″ tall with short white hair and green eyes.

Sowinski drives a gray 2010 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin plates 328-DUY.

Anyone with information on Sowinski’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greenfield police at 414-761-5300.