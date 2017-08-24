State appeals court dismisses proceedings in Avery case

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The state appeals court has dismissed its proceedings in the Steven Avery case, so that his attorney can focus on post-conviction motions filed in Sheboygan County.

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, are serving life sentences for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Earlier this year, Avery’s attorney filed for extensive testing of evidence in the case. She says it could point to someone else being the killer.

According to WLUK, Sheboygan County Judge, Angela Sutkiewicz, has said the state needs a reasonable amount of time to locate and inventory the items Avery’s team wants examined.

Nothing more has been scheduled at this time.