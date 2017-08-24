Where’s the winner? Lottery’s Powerball error adds intrigue

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials early Thursday corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, in western Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, about halfway across the state.

The lottery did not say how the error was made.

It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize. Reporters had descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, says they were told shortly before 8 a.m. that the store had actually sold that ticket. The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.