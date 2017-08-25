BelAir Cantina to open first Madison location next week

MILWAUKEE – BelAir Cantina will officially open its first location in Madison on Monday, August 28. The new location is located just east of the Capitol Square at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

BelAir, a Mexican-fusion restaurant, will then hold a grand opening event on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3. 50 percent of all food sales from the grand opening weekend will be donated to the Clean Lakes Alliance, a non-profit organization that is focused on improving the quality of lakes, streams and wetlands in the Yahara River watershed.

BelAir’s Madison location will be its sixth in the state of Wisconsin. Most recently, BelAir opened a location at the new Corners of Brookfield in May 2017. Belair also has two restaurants in Milwaukee, one in Oak Creek and another in Wauwatosa.

