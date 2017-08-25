Brookfield PD seeking possible victims of man with HIV who had sexual relations with 15-year-old boy

BROOKFIELD — A 51-year-old man from Brookfield, who admitted he was HIV positive, had sexual relations with a 15-year-old boy. According to Brookfield police, the incidents occurred in July and August — and now police are seeking any additional victims.

Brookfield police say Eugene Gross, had sexual relations with a 15-year-old boy at his residence in Brookfield home, who he had met on social media.

Gross was arrested by police on August 11th, and subsequently charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts each of sexual assault of a child under 16, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The last charge stems from the fact that Gross admitted he was HIV positive, was taking medication for his HIV status and had unprotected sexual relations twice with the victim.

Police are seeking any additional victims that had contact with Gross in the city. Anyone with any information or concerns can contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.